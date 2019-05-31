14.2 C
Fort St. John
Friday, May 31, 2019
Tel: 250-787-7100
Email: [email protected]
9924 101 ave Fort St. John, B.C.
Advertisement
Home News Support the fight against ALS with the Walk to End ALS
News

Support the fight against ALS with the Walk to End ALS

Avatar Tracy Teves
Advertisement

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The 2019 Walk to End ALS takes place this Sunday, June 2nd, starting at the green space at 100 St and 100 Avenue.

Registration for this fundraising walk begins at 10:30 am and the walk commences at 11:30 am.

This family-friendly event will have food, music, games, raffles, activities and lots for the whole family to do. The Society shares the walk is about 4km long but the route brings walkers back to the Greenspace multiple of times, if walkers require to shorten their distance.

Monies raised from the walk go towards helping support patients, families and caregivers that are fighting ALS.  The Walk to End ALS is considered the largest volunteer-led fundraiser for ALS Societies across Canada.

The Society is encouraging teams to sign up this year and challenge other teams to raise money as well. Through friendly competition will make this year better than the last one.

Wanting to end amyotrophic lateral sclerosis fundraising efforts and generous donations support the research. By participating in the walk you can show your support and honour the lives of lost loved ones as ALS Societies offer community-based support to people and families living with the disease.

To view the website for online registration; CLICK HERE

To view the FB Page; CLICK HERE

To view the FB Event Page; CLICK HERE 

 

get the latest news in your inbox

Author

Avatar
Tracy Teveshttps://www.energeticcity.ca
Previous articleSmoke from Alberta forest fires covers Northeast B.C.
Next articleVehicle Collision south of Dawson Creek on Highway 97

RECENT STORIES

News

Vehicle Collision south of Dawson Creek on Highway 97

Scott Brooks -
DAWSON CREEK, B.C. - DriveBC is reporting of a traffic collision on Highway 97 between Highway 52 N and...
Read more
Forest Fire News

Smoke from Alberta forest fires covers Northeast B.C.

Adam Reaburn -
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - Heavy smoke from forest fires in Alberta has covered Northeast B.C. The smoke started to...
Read more
News

MP Bob Zimmer concerned over intended purpose of Bill C-71

Scott Brooks -
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - The Federal Liberal Government has passed its firearm legislation, Bill C-71, through the Senate...
Read more
Advertisement

Local Events

Must Read

Sports

City to Celebrate National Health and Fitness Day this Saturday

Scott Brooks -
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - The City of Fort St. John will be celebrating ‘National Health and Fitness Day’ this Saturday, June 1. City Recreation...

NPSS Grizzlies Boys Rugby Team wins League Championship in Grande Prairie

Ministry of Transportation talks Roads and Infrastructure at Chamber Luncheon

100 street construction to start Monday

© Energeticcity.ca
Tel: 250-787-7100
Email: [email protected]
9924 101 ave Fort St. John, B.C.