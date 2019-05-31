Support the fight against ALS with the Walk to End ALS

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The 2019 Walk to End ALS takes place this Sunday, June 2nd, starting at the green space at 100 St and 100 Avenue.

Registration for this fundraising walk begins at 10:30 am and the walk commences at 11:30 am.

This family-friendly event will have food, music, games, raffles, activities and lots for the whole family to do. The Society shares the walk is about 4km long but the route brings walkers back to the Greenspace multiple of times, if walkers require to shorten their distance.

Monies raised from the walk go towards helping support patients, families and caregivers that are fighting ALS. The Walk to End ALS is considered the largest volunteer-led fundraiser for ALS Societies across Canada.

The Society is encouraging teams to sign up this year and challenge other teams to raise money as well. Through friendly competition will make this year better than the last one.

Wanting to end amyotrophic lateral sclerosis fundraising efforts and generous donations support the research. By participating in the walk you can show your support and honour the lives of lost loved ones as ALS Societies offer community-based support to people and families living with the disease.

