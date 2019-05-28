Taylor Motor Speedway holds Season Opener with Viper Innovation Bomber Invitational

TAYLOR, B.C. – The Taylor Motor Speedway had their season opener on the weekend with the Viper Innovation Bomber Invitational.

The Invitational took place on May 24 and 25 with both races taking place at night.

Races included the bomber class, the modified class, the minis, and the IMCA Modifieds.

During both nights of the Invitational, the Taylor Minisprints did some racing during intermissions.

Here are the results for May 24:

Mini Sprints:

Wyatt Graham Carissa Elliot Tyson LeClerc

Mini-Juniors:

Chantal Richards Deric McDonnell Cody Willis

Bombers:

Swain Hackman Matt Burdock Chelsea Babcock

Mini-Adults:

Jamie Legal Jordan Harrison Justin Lagosse

IMCA Modifieds:

John Stokes Johnny Beaumont AJ Everton Al Scarfo

Here are the results for May 25:

Mini Sprints:

Tyson LeClerc Carissa Elliot Wyatt Graham

Mini-Juniors:

Chantal Richards Austin Kube Cody Willis

Bombers:

Swain Hackman Clint Mason Chelsea Babcock

Mini-Adults:

Jamie Legal Justin Lagosse Jordan Harrison

IMCA Modifieds: