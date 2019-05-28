Taylor Motor Speedway holds Season Opener with Viper Innovation Bomber Invitational

TAYLOR, B.C. – The Taylor Motor Speedway had their season opener on the weekend with the Viper Innovation Bomber Invitational.
The Invitational took place on May 24 and 25 with both races taking place at night.
Races included the bomber class, the modified class, the minis, and the IMCA Modifieds.
During both nights of the Invitational, the Taylor Minisprints did some racing during intermissions.
Here are the results for May 24:
Mini Sprints:
- Wyatt Graham
- Carissa Elliot
- Tyson LeClerc
Mini-Juniors:
- Chantal Richards
- Deric McDonnell
- Cody Willis
Bombers:
- Swain Hackman
- Matt Burdock
- Chelsea Babcock
Mini-Adults:
- Jamie Legal
- Jordan Harrison
- Justin Lagosse
IMCA Modifieds:
- John Stokes
- Johnny Beaumont
- AJ Everton
- Al Scarfo
Here are the results for May 25:
Mini Sprints:
- Tyson LeClerc
- Carissa Elliot
- Wyatt Graham
Mini-Juniors:
- Chantal Richards
- Austin Kube
- Cody Willis
Bombers:
- Swain Hackman
- Clint Mason
- Chelsea Babcock
Mini-Adults:
- Jamie Legal
- Justin Lagosse
- Jordan Harrison
IMCA Modifieds:
- Al Scarfo
- AJ Everton
- Larry Gordon
- Mike Kube