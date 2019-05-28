26 C
Fort St. John
Monday, May 27, 2019
Tel: 250-787-7100
Email: [email protected]
9924 101 ave Fort St. John, B.C.
Advertisement
Some racing action at the Taylor Motor Speedway on May 24. Photo by Scott Brooks
Home Sports Taylor Motor Speedway holds Season Opener with Viper Innovation Bomber Invitational
Sports

Taylor Motor Speedway holds Season Opener with Viper Innovation Bomber Invitational

Avatar Scott Brooks
Advertisement

TAYLOR, B.C. – The Taylor Motor Speedway had their season opener on the weekend with the Viper Innovation Bomber Invitational.

The Invitational took place on May 24 and 25 with both races taking place at night.

Races included the bomber class, the modified class, the minis, and the IMCA Modifieds.

During both nights of the Invitational, the Taylor Minisprints did some racing during intermissions.

Here are the results for May 24:

Mini Sprints:

  1. Wyatt Graham
  2. Carissa Elliot
  3. Tyson LeClerc

Mini-Juniors:

  1. Chantal Richards
  2. Deric McDonnell
  3. Cody Willis

Bombers:

  1. Swain Hackman
  2. Matt Burdock
  3. Chelsea Babcock

Mini-Adults:

  1. Jamie Legal
  2. Jordan Harrison
  3. Justin Lagosse

IMCA Modifieds:

  1. John Stokes
  2. Johnny Beaumont
  3. AJ Everton
  4. Al Scarfo

Here are the results for May 25:

Mini Sprints:

  1. Tyson LeClerc
  2. Carissa Elliot
  3. Wyatt Graham

Mini-Juniors:

  1. Chantal Richards
  2. Austin Kube
  3. Cody Willis

Bombers:

  1. Swain Hackman
  2. Clint Mason
  3. Chelsea Babcock

Mini-Adults:

  1. Jamie Legal
  2. Justin Lagosse
  3. Jordan Harrison

IMCA Modifieds:

  1. Al Scarfo
  2. AJ Everton
  3. Larry Gordon
  4. Mike Kube

get the latest news in your inbox

Author

Avatar
Scott Brooks
Previous articleHappy Helmet Bike Rodeo
Next articleProclamations for the City of Fort St. John

RECENT STORIES

Sports

Peace Motocross Association holds Moto Race in Fort St John on Saturday

Scott Brooks -
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - The second round of the 2019 Peace Motocross Association’s series was held at the...
Read more
Sports

Killbillies win over Rated PG in Home Bout on Saturday

Scott Brooks -
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - The Fort St. John Killbillies hosted a Home Bout at the North Peace Arena...
Read more
Sports

Huskies name Mike van Nostrand as new Assistant Coach

Scott Brooks -
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - The Fort St. John Huskies have added another member to their organization. Mike van Nostrand...
Read more
Advertisement

Local Events

Must Read

News

RCMP investigate Sunday’s fatal collision in the Pine Pass

Scott Brooks -
CHETWYND, B.C. - On Sunday, May 26, at approximately 6:50 p.m. Chetwynd RCMP responded to the scene of a fatal collision on Highway 97...

Peace Motocross Association holds Moto Race in Fort St John on...

Alberta regulator restricts fracking operations near March earthquake zone

PRRD releases socio-economic impact study on Caribou Recovery Program

© Energeticcity.ca
Tel: 250-787-7100
Email: [email protected]
9924 101 ave Fort St. John, B.C.