17.5 C
Fort St. John
Thursday, May 23, 2019
Tel: 250-787-7100
Email: [email protected]
9924 101 ave Fort St. John, B.C.
Advertisement
Setting up of the carnival outside of Walmart on May 23. Photo by Scott Brooks
Home News The Carnival has come to town
News

The Carnival has come to town

Avatar Tracy Teves
Advertisement

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – West Coast Amusements (WCA) has rolled into town and are setting up for a weekend of fun, rides and carnival fair.

Located on the vacant lot in front of Walmart, on 96a Street. WCA says they are the largest Canadian Midway. The travelling carnival hasn’t been in Fort St. John for a number of years due to problems with finding a proper location to set up.

The Carnival is open to the public;

  • Friday, May, 24th from 3 pm – 10:30 pm
  • Saturday, May, 25th from Noon – 10:30 pm
  • Sunday, May, 26th from Noon – 6 pm

WCA shares the closing times of the Carnival are dependent on the weather and guest attendance.

Daily wristbands are $40

To view the FB Event Page; CLICK HERE 

 

 

get the latest news in your inbox

Author

Avatar
Tracy Teveshttps://www.energeticcity.ca
Previous articleFirst Moose Hide Campaign Day
Next articleChamber of Commerce hosts Wilkinson as guest speaker at Luncheon

RECENT STORIES

News

Northern Rockies RCMP continue to investigate suspicious device found in mobile home

Scott Brooks -
FORT NELSON, B.C. - Northern Rockies RCMP were alerted to a suspicious device located in a vacant mobile home,...
Read more
News

Be brave and shave, Bluey Day

Tracy Teves -
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - The FSJ Hospital Foundation is hosting the Bluey Day Fundraiser where participants collect pledges...
Read more
News

Chitty Chitty Bang Bang performance by Dr. Kearney Middle School

Tracy Teves -
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - The Dr. Kearney Middle School is presenting Chitty Chitty Bang Bang a musical adventure. Dr....
Read more
Advertisement

Local Events

Must Read

News

Charlie Lake Annual Cleanup

Tracy Teves -
CHARLIE LAKE, B.C. -It is that time of the year and the Charlie Lake Conservation Society is hosting the annual cleanup of Charlie Lake. The...

Local entries for Fort St John Rodeo being accepted tomorrow May...

Chamber of Commerce hosts Wilkinson as guest speaker at Luncheon

The Carnival has come to town

© Energeticcity.ca
Tel: 250-787-7100
Email: [email protected]
9924 101 ave Fort St. John, B.C.