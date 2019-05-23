The Carnival has come to town

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – West Coast Amusements (WCA) has rolled into town and are setting up for a weekend of fun, rides and carnival fair.

Located on the vacant lot in front of Walmart, on 96a Street. WCA says they are the largest Canadian Midway. The travelling carnival hasn’t been in Fort St. John for a number of years due to problems with finding a proper location to set up.

The Carnival is open to the public;

Friday, May, 24th from 3 pm – 10:30 pm

Saturday, May, 25th from Noon – 10:30 pm

Sunday, May, 26th from Noon – 6 pm

WCA shares the closing times of the Carnival are dependent on the weather and guest attendance.

Daily wristbands are $40

