The Yes! Camp Opportunity

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – North Peace Savings & Credit Union and the Fort St. John Co-op are sending four deserving youth to The Yes! Youth Leadership Camp.

For over 45 years, Yes! has been offering week-long leadership retreats at their summer camp on Lake Cowichan, located on Vancouver Island, B.C.

These leadership camps give youth aged 14 – 18 a chance to expand their leadership and team building skills while canoeing, hiking, swimming, and connecting with youth from around the province.

Every teenager has a world of potential. The YES! Camp develops this potential by providing encouraging mentorship, skill-strengthening programs and activities, and space for teens to grow and develop into the unique, capable leaders that they are.

North Peace Savings & Credit Union is now accepting applications and deadline to submit is; May 24, 2019.

To view The YES! Camp visit; CLICK HERE

To apply; CLICK HERE, click on “In Our Community” and look for “YES Youth Camp”