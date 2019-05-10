20 C
Fort St. John
Friday, May 10, 2019
Tel: 250-787-7100
Email: [email protected]
9924 101 ave Fort St. John, B.C.
Advertisement
Home Sports Third Annual Fort St John Rodeo taking place June 14 to 16
Sports

Third Annual Fort St John Rodeo taking place June 14 to 16

Avatar Scott Brooks
Advertisement

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The Third Annual Fort St. John Rodeo will be taking place on June 14, 15, and 16.

According to Jodie Chapple, of the Rodeo Organizing Committee, this year’s Rodeo will feature new and returning attractions such as Friday Night All-Pro Chucks and Chariots, the Wild Horse Race Performers, and on-site camping.

Chapple says they are changing it up a bit this year as Friday night’s entry to the grounds will be entry by donation, with proceeds going to support the Child Development Centre.

“We’re changing it up a bit this year as Friday will be entry by donation and the CDC will be the recipient.”

Chad Chapple says they are hoping for a good turnout and good weather for this year following last year’s wet weather.

“Last year we had a record year for the worst weather in the history of the Rodeo, so we can’t get any worse and we did alright. We’re really hoping for a good turnout and good weather, of course, means everything and it’ll be a good time.”

On Saturday and Sunday, there will be a Beer Garden, along with a Dance in the Dirt on Saturday night featuring bands such as The Montney Coulees Band.

Tickets for the Rodeo will be available online at energetictickets.ca or at the gate.

The Fort St. John Rodeo will be taking place June 14 to the 16, 2019 at the North Peace Light Horse Association Rodeo Grounds.

For more information, you can visit the Rodeo’s Facebook page.

get the latest news in your inbox

Author

Avatar
Scott Brooks
Previous articleThe Yes! Camp Opportunity
Next articleGovernment of Canada makes investments in Northern Rockies Regional Airport

RECENT STORIES

Sports

NEBC Yukon Midget Trackers looking for new Assistant Coach and Trainer

Scott Brooks -
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - The Northeast B.C. Yukon Midget Trackers are looking to fill a couple of positions...
Read more
Sports

Engage Sport North to host ‘Try-It’ Yoga on June 1st

Scott Brooks -
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - With June 1st being National Health and Fitness Day, Engage Sport North will be...
Read more
Sports

Final day to register for 2019 Mother’s Day Run

Scott Brooks -
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - Today, May 9, is the final day to register for the Rotary Club's 2019...
Read more
Advertisement

Local Events

Must Read

News

Government of Canada makes investments in Northern Rockies Regional Airport

Scott Brooks -
FORT NELSON, B.C. - The Government of Canada has announced that it will be investing in safety at the Northern Rockies Regional Airport. According to...

Third Annual Fort St John Rodeo taking place June 14 to...

The Yes! Camp Opportunity

Interior Roads changes name to Dawson Road Maintenance Ltd.

© Energeticcity.ca
Tel: 250-787-7100
Email: [email protected]
9924 101 ave Fort St. John, B.C.