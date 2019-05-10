Third Annual Fort St John Rodeo taking place June 14 to 16

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The Third Annual Fort St. John Rodeo will be taking place on June 14, 15, and 16.

According to Jodie Chapple, of the Rodeo Organizing Committee, this year’s Rodeo will feature new and returning attractions such as Friday Night All-Pro Chucks and Chariots, the Wild Horse Race Performers, and on-site camping.

Chapple says they are changing it up a bit this year as Friday night’s entry to the grounds will be entry by donation, with proceeds going to support the Child Development Centre.

“We’re changing it up a bit this year as Friday will be entry by donation and the CDC will be the recipient.”

Chad Chapple says they are hoping for a good turnout and good weather for this year following last year’s wet weather.

“Last year we had a record year for the worst weather in the history of the Rodeo, so we can’t get any worse and we did alright. We’re really hoping for a good turnout and good weather, of course, means everything and it’ll be a good time.”

On Saturday and Sunday, there will be a Beer Garden, along with a Dance in the Dirt on Saturday night featuring bands such as The Montney Coulees Band.

Tickets for the Rodeo will be available online at energetictickets.ca or at the gate.

The Fort St. John Rodeo will be taking place June 14 to the 16, 2019 at the North Peace Light Horse Association Rodeo Grounds.

For more information, you can visit the Rodeo’s Facebook page.