Thrive North Business Planning Workshop

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The next Business Planning Workshop provides people 18-39 years with knowledge and the opportunity to connect with other entrepreneurs.

The Workshop offered through ThriveNorth and facilitated by a Northern Trainer with Futurpreneur Canada will help you create your business plan and gain skills and learn what it will take to launch and grow your business

Workshop dates are Tuesday, May 28th and Tuesday, June 4th from 6 pm – 8 pm at the Northern Lights College Room 154.

To register for the event visit thrivenorth.ca or the FB Page; CLICK HERE

To view the FB Event Page; CLICK HERE