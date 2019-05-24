19.1 C
Fort St. John
Friday, May 24, 2019
Tel: 250-787-7100
Email: [email protected]
9924 101 ave Fort St. John, B.C.
Advertisement
Home News Thrive North Business Planning Workshop
News

Thrive North Business Planning Workshop

Avatar Tracy Teves
Advertisement

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The next Business Planning Workshop provides people 18-39 years with knowledge and the opportunity to connect with other entrepreneurs.

The Workshop offered through ThriveNorth and facilitated by a Northern Trainer with Futurpreneur Canada will help you create your business plan and gain skills and learn what it will take to launch and grow your business

Workshop dates are Tuesday, May 28th and Tuesday, June 4th from 6 pm – 8 pm at the Northern Lights College Room 154.

To register for the event visit thrivenorth.ca or the FB Page; CLICK HERE

To view the FB Event Page; CLICK HERE

get the latest news in your inbox

Author

Avatar
Tracy Teveshttps://www.energeticcity.ca
Previous articleFort St John Huskies sign on Kimmie for upcoming season
Next articlePeace River Zone Theatre Festival

RECENT STORIES

Canadian Press

Scheer says it would take Conservatives five years to balance budget

Canadian Press -
VANCOUVER, B.C. - Conservative Leader Andrew Scheer says the economy has become such a mess under the Liberals that...
Read more
News

School District 60 holds Cardboard Boat Challenge

Scott Brooks -
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - School District 60 held its Cardboard Boat Challenge on Friday at the North Peace...
Read more
News

Peace River Zone Theatre Festival

Tracy Teves -
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - It's that time of year for the Annual Spring Festival to watch live theatre...
Read more
Advertisement

Local Events

Must Read

Sports

Engage Sport North to hold Northern Coach Symposium on June 2

Scott Brooks -
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - Ahead of the 2020 B.C. Winter Games coming to Fort St. John, Engage Sport North will be holding a...

School District 60 holds Cardboard Boat Challenge

Peace River Zone Theatre Festival

Thrive North Business Planning Workshop

© Energeticcity.ca
Tel: 250-787-7100
Email: [email protected]
9924 101 ave Fort St. John, B.C.