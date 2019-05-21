Tomorrow is the last day to register for 2019 Energetic Amazing Race

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – Tomorrow, May 22, is the last day to register for the 2019 Energetic Amazing Race.

Hosted by the City of Fort St. John and SUCCESS Learning, the Race will be taking place this Friday, May 24.

For this free event, participants will have the opportunity to solve clues, visit stops, complete tasks, and finish first to be crowned the champion of your division.

Each team must consist of two to six runners, with family and adult divisions available.

The race is all on foot, so be sure to wear your runners.

The Energetic Amazing Race will be taking place on May 24, 2019.

Check-in will start at the Pomeroy Sport Centre at 5:00 p.m., with the race starting at 6:00 p.m.

While the event is free, preregistration is required.

For more information, and to register, you can call 250-785-4592 ext.2 or email [email protected].