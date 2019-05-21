18.6 C
Fort St. John
Tuesday, May 21, 2019
Tel: 250-787-7100
Email: [email protected]
9924 101 ave Fort St. John, B.C.
Advertisement
Home Sports Tomorrow is the last day to register for 2019 Energetic Amazing Race
Sports

Tomorrow is the last day to register for 2019 Energetic Amazing Race

Avatar Scott Brooks
Advertisement

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – Tomorrow, May 22, is the last day to register for the 2019 Energetic Amazing Race.

Hosted by the City of Fort St. John and SUCCESS Learning, the Race will be taking place this Friday, May 24.

For this free event, participants will have the opportunity to solve clues, visit stops, complete tasks, and finish first to be crowned the champion of your division.

Each team must consist of two to six runners, with family and adult divisions available.

The race is all on foot, so be sure to wear your runners.

The Energetic Amazing Race will be taking place on May 24, 2019.

Check-in will start at the Pomeroy Sport Centre at 5:00 p.m., with the race starting at 6:00 p.m.

While the event is free, preregistration is required.

For more information, and to register, you can call 250-785-4592 ext.2 or email [email protected].

get the latest news in your inbox

Author

Avatar
Scott Brooks
Previous articleBright Nights setting the stage for the 2020 Winter Games
Next articleIncreased smoke in Fort Nelson due to Alberta wildfires

RECENT STORIES

Sports

Killbillies to host Home Bout this Saturday at North Peace Arena

Scott Brooks -
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - The Fort St. John Killbillies will be hosting a Home Bout this Saturday, May...
Read more
Sports

MS Society Fundraiser Night and Walk this weekend in Fort St. John

Scott Brooks -
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - The 2019 MS Walk is taking place this Sunday, with a kick-off event happening...
Read more
Sports

Weekend full of fun and excitement at 2019 Mower Mayhem

Scott Brooks -
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - It was a weekend full of fun and excitement at the 2019 edition of...
Read more
Advertisement

Local Events

Must Read

News

Schedule for the Let’s Talk 100 Street Design Charrette Released

Tracy Teves -
FORT ST. JOHN, BC – The schedule for the 5-day Design Charrette will be held June 11 through 15. This collaborative process includes all...

Update on the Town of High Level

Regulator investigating high gas prices in B.C. has power to examine...

Alberta legislature session to begin under new Premier Jason Kenney

© Energeticcity.ca
Tel: 250-787-7100
Email: [email protected]
9924 101 ave Fort St. John, B.C.