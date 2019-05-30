SLAVE LAKE, AB – The Town of Slave Lake is on an 8-hour Evacuation Alert (this is not an Evacuation Order at this time) posted to their website on May 30th, 2019.

The post goes on to share that currently, the Town of Slave Lake is not at threat of imminent danger, however, due to extremely dry conditions and unstable fire activity Residents should prepare to be able to evacuate the community on short notice.

The town is advising residents to ensure persons have any required medication/prescriptions, a supply of drinking water and food and have a full tank of gas in the vehicle. The town is also advising to bring along important documents such as passports, identifications, insurance policies, etc.

A reminder has been posted to also consider arrangements for your pets should you be required to leave the community.

