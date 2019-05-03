Travel advisory for Highway 43 near Beaverlodge

BEAVERLODGE, A.B. – The Wembly Fire Department is advising against travelling on Highway 43 between Beaverlodge and Grande Prairie.

In a post on Facebook, the department said “The Wembley Fire Department is currently advising against travel on highway 43 from Beaverlodge to Grande Prairie! There are multiple reports of vehicles in the ditch and tow trucks working in more than one area! If you can hold your travel plans until later please do and drive safe!”

A snowfall warning has been issued for Grande Prairie and parts of the Alberta Peace. The region could see up to 15cm of snow.

For current road conditions in Alberta, visit 511.alberta.ca