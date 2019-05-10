20 C
Fort St. John
Friday, May 10, 2019
Tel: 250-787-7100
Email: [email protected]
9924 101 ave Fort St. John, B.C.
Advertisement
Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau. Photo Photo by Hector Vivas/Getty Images
Home Canadian Press Trudeau says Alberta carbon tax fight won't affect Trans Mountain line decision
Canadian PressEnergy News

Trudeau says Alberta carbon tax fight won’t affect Trans Mountain line decision

Canadian Press Canadian Press
Advertisement

EDMONTON, A.B. – Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says Alberta’s opposition to a carbon tax won’t influence his cabinet’s decision on whether to approve the Trans Mountain pipeline expansion.

But Trudeau says climate change cannot be ignored and that one of the easiest ways to fight it is with a carbon tax.

He says the federal carbon tax remains affordable to Canadians, with tax incentives to ensure an average family does not get punished.

The federal tax has been put in place in Ontario, New Brunswick, Saskatchewan and Manitoba _ provinces that have not implemented their own carbon levy.

Alberta will soon join that list as Premier Jason Kenney’s new government has promised to kill the province’s carbon tax then fight the federal one in court.

When asked if Ottawa would immediately implement a federal carbon tax should the Alberta one be repealed, Trudeau says there will be discussions but says nowhere in Canada will it be free to pollute.

get the latest news in your inbox

Author

Canadian Press
Canadian Press
Previous articleShips must keep 400 metre distance as part of new rules to protect killer whales
Next articleAckerman calls suing energy companies “inappropriate” when looking to reduce emissions

RECENT STORIES

Canadian Press

B.C. Liberals seek intervener status in probe of high price of gasoline

Canadian Press -
VICTORIA, B.C. - Opposition Liberal Leader Andrew Wilkinson says he wants to be part of a probe of high...
Read more
Energy News

Ackerman calls suing energy companies “inappropriate” when looking to reduce emissions

Scott Brooks -
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - Fort St. John Mayor, Lori Ackerman, is calling for a collaborative approach in discussion...
Read more
Canadian Press

Ships must keep 400 metre distance as part of new rules to protect killer whales

Canadian Press -
VANCOUVER, B.C. - The Department of Fisheries and Oceans has announced sweeping new rules to protect endangered southern resident...
Read more
Advertisement

Local Events

Must Read

News

Government of Canada makes investments in Northern Rockies Regional Airport

Scott Brooks -
FORT NELSON, B.C. - The Government of Canada has announced that it will be investing in safety at the Northern Rockies Regional Airport. According to...

Third Annual Fort St John Rodeo taking place June 14 to...

The Yes! Camp Opportunity

Interior Roads changes name to Dawson Road Maintenance Ltd.

© Energeticcity.ca
Tel: 250-787-7100
Email: [email protected]
9924 101 ave Fort St. John, B.C.