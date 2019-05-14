Two K-12 support staff agreements ratified under the Sustainable Services Negotiating Mandate

VICTORIA, B.C. – The B.C. Ministry of Finance has announced that the first two K-12 support staff agreements have been ratified by local unions, their districts and the B.C. Public School Employers’ Association Board.

According to the Government, these agreements have been ratified under the Sustainable Services Negotiating Mandate.

The Government says the agreements focus on improving services for people and ensuring fair and affordable compensation and includes:

A three-year term of July 1, 2019, to June 30, 2022

General wage increases of two percent per year

School District 81 (Fort Nelson) and BCGEU Local 717, representing 56 members, negotiated a provision of monthly collaboration time to educational assistants and similar positions directly supporting students.

The ratifications complete the process that was started by the September 2018 Provincial Framework Agreement.

For more information on Public Sector Bargaining, you can visit the Government of B.C.’s website.