Unemployment rate now 9 percent in Northeast B.C.

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The Provincial unemployment numbers for the month of April have been released.

The unemployment rate in Northeast B.C. saw an increase last month of 1.2 percent, up to 9.0 percent when compared to March’s rate of 7.8 percent.

The estimated number of people working in Northeast B.C. for April is down by 200 to 37,500 when compared to March’s numbers of 37,700.

In April 2018, the unemployment rate was 6.3 percent with an estimated 38,600 people working.

Overall for B.C., unemployment remained low at a rate of 4.6 percent; the lowest unemployment rate in Canada for the past 21 months in a row.

Bruce Ralston, Minister of Jobs, Trade and Technology, says B.C. saw an increase of part-time employment being replaced by full-time employment, with contributions from construction and business administration.

“We saw part-time employment replaced by significant increases in full-time jobs. Overall, B.C. created 5,900 jobs with gains coming in construction and business administration. That brings us to 82,000 jobs created in B.C. over the past year, with massive gains in the private sector.”

