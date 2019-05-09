21.6 C
Fort St. John
Thursday, May 9, 2019
Tel: 250-787-7100
Email: [email protected]
9924 101 ave Fort St. John, B.C.
Advertisement
Home News Update on measles immunization catch-up program
News

Update on measles immunization catch-up program

Avatar Tracy Teves
Advertisement

VICTORIA, B.C. – Adrian Dix, Minister of Health, has provided an update on the measles immunization catch-up program that was launched April 1, 2019.

According to the Government, since April 2019, more than 551,000 letters were sent to families with school-aged children, 129 in-school clinics were held, 1,343 clinics were held in the community and 3,807 doses of measles-containing vaccines were administered by health authorities to K-12 students – a 106% increase compared to last April.

In April 2019, health authorities’ efforts focused on reviewing all students’ immunization records and informing families and schools. This preparation was necessary to effectively plan the immunization clinics, which focus on students who are under-immunized or unimmunized for measles.

Community pharmacists and primary care providers are key partners in the catch-up program. Pharmacists administered 219 doses of vaccine for measles for children and youth aged five to 19 years in the past month.

The Government says efforts will continue through May and June, with 594 in-school clinics, 1,912 regularly scheduled public health clinics and 148 additional community immunization clinics planned at this time. Health authorities will continue to work with schools to notify parents of upcoming measles immunization catch-up clinics and what to expect if their child needs a measles immunization.

On March 20, 2019, the Province announced the measles immunization catch-up program to immunize children from kindergarten to Grade 12 who were not previously immunized against measles and for those who may not have received both recommended doses.

As of May 6, 29 confirmed cases of measles have been reported in 2019 among B.C. residents. These include:

  •  nine cases in the Fraser Health region;
  •  10 in the Vancouver Coastal Health region;
  •  eight cases in the Island Health region; and
  •  two in the Interior Health region.

Since the start of January 2019, more than 13,515 doses of measles-containing vaccines were provided to school-aged children. From Jan. 1 to March 31, 2019, there was excellent uptake on the immunizations, with more than seven months of the doses of the vaccine used already.

The Government shares the catch-up program is the first step in the government’s two-phase plan to educate people about the importance of immunization and to help them become aware of their immunization status. Offering the measles immunization catch-up program now will also help prepare parents for mandatory reporting of vaccination status, which is planned for fall 2019. Details on the reporting requirement will be announced.

For more information; CLICK HERE

 

get the latest news in your inbox

Author

Avatar
Tracy Teveshttps://www.energeticcity.ca
Previous articleJunior Dragon’s Den Competition – Fort St. John
Next articleStanding Committee to summon Facebook executives to appear at the International Grand Committee on Big Data, Privacy and Democracy

RECENT STORIES

News

B.C. Wildlife Federation holding 63rd Annual General Meeting and Convention in Fort St. John

Scott Brooks -
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - The B.C. Wildlife Federation is currently holding their 63rd Annual General Meeting and Convention...
Read more
News

Lekstrom working hard to meet with community members to discuss the draft partnership agreements on caribou recovery

Scott Brooks -
DAWSON CREEK, B.C. - Since being appointed Community Liaison, Former MLA and current Dawson Creek Councillor, Blair Lekstrom, has...
Read more
News

BC Government introduces new CleanBC Building Innovation Fund

Scott Brooks -
VICTORIA, B.C. - As part of the CleanBC Plan, the Province is introducing the CleanBC Building Innovation Fund. According to...
Read more
Advertisement

Local Events

Must Read

News

Water Use Restrictions in effect for District of Taylor

Scott Brooks -
TAYLOR, B.C. - The District of Taylor has issued a notice for Water Use Restrictions. Each year, as part of By-law 716, 2006, the District...

Standing Committee to summon Facebook executives to appear at the International...

Update on measles immunization catch-up program

Junior Dragon’s Den Competition – Fort St. John

© Energeticcity.ca
Tel: 250-787-7100
Email: [email protected]
9924 101 ave Fort St. John, B.C.