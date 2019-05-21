Update on the Town of High Level

HIGH LEVEL, ALBERTA – there is no immediate threat to the Town of High Level from the wildfire burning to the southwest of town.

Update as of May 21, 2019, 9:00 a.m. posted to the Town of High Level’s FB Page, there is no immediate threat to the Town of High Level from the wildfire burning to the southwest of town. The Town of High Level was successfully evacuated as of 10:00 p.m. May 20, 2019. We would like to thank all the communities that have reached out and have welcomed our residents to their communities. Thank you to the towns of La Crete, Slave Lake, and High Prairie for hosting reception centres.

Fire crews from across the Province continue to work within the Town of High Level and Mackenzie County. The sprinkler plan has been completely implemented. RCMP and protective services staff have worked throughout the night and continue to ensure the community is safe. Atco Power is continuing work to restore power to High Level and the surrounding communities. Thank you to all the emergency responders and town staff that are working tirelessly to keep High Level safe.

For general public inquires High Level residents can contact the Town of High Level Municipal Office at 780-926-2201.

