DAWSON CREEK, B.C. – DriveBC is reporting of a traffic collision on Highway 97 between Highway 52 N and 241 Rd, 17 km south of Dawson Creek.

This section of the road is closed with a detour available via Braden Road and Mason Road.

DriveBC estimates that this section of highway could be reopened by 1:00 p.m.

We will provide more details when they become available.

For up-to-date road conditions, you can visit drivebc.ca.