FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – With May 26th – June 1st, 2019, being proclaimed as victim and survivors of crime week in the City of Fort St John, the North Peace Justice Society is hosting the Victims and Survivors of Crime Workshop.

The free workshop will host Catherine Bargen of Just Outcomes Consulting, who will speak on the needs and experiences of victims and survivors of crime, as Bargen has decades of experience working in this field.

There will also be other local resources and service providers in attendance with information booths to help inform attendees of their services.

The Workshop is being held Wednesday, May 29th, 2019 at the Northern Lights College Atrium from 12:30 pm – 3:30 pm. There will be food and drinks provided.

To view the FB Event Page; CLICK HERE