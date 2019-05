FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The Mental Health and Addiction Advisory Committee is sponsoring the ‘Walk for Mental Health’, today, Tuesday, May 7th, 2019.

The walk takes place on the Northern Vac Track, located on the 3rd floor of the Pomeroy Sports Centre from 11:00 am to 3:00 pm.

All donations being raised go towards the North Peace Mental Health Society. Donations are being accepted at the walk.