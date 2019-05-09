21.6 C
Fort St. John
Thursday, May 9, 2019
Tel: 250-787-7100
Email: [email protected]
9924 101 ave Fort St. John, B.C.
Advertisement
Water use restrictions are in effect for the District of Taylor.
Home News Water Use Restrictions in effect for District of Taylor
News

Water Use Restrictions in effect for District of Taylor

Avatar Scott Brooks
Advertisement

TAYLOR, B.C. – The District of Taylor has issued a notice for Water Use Restrictions.

Each year, as part of By-law 716, 2006, the District sets Stage One Water Use Restrictions that is in compliance with Provincial Initiatives to conserve water.

During Stage One, the District says no person shall use a sprinkler to water a lawn growing on a property, except on odd number days between the hours of 6:00 a.m. to 8:00 a.m. and 8:00 p.m. to 10:00 p.m.

According to the District, offenders will be given a $100.00 fine for not complying to the Restrictions.

Exceptions to Stage One Restrictions include nurseries, farms, and golf courses.

The Water Use Restrictions is in effect from May 1 to September 30.

For more information on Water Use Restrictions, you can contact the District of Taylor at 250-789-3392.

get the latest news in your inbox

Author

Avatar
Scott Brooks
Previous articleStanding Committee to summon Facebook executives to appear at the International Grand Committee on Big Data, Privacy and Democracy
Next articleBC Government introduces new CleanBC Building Innovation Fund

RECENT STORIES

News

B.C. Wildlife Federation holding 63rd Annual General Meeting and Convention in Fort St. John

Scott Brooks -
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - The B.C. Wildlife Federation is currently holding their 63rd Annual General Meeting and Convention...
Read more
News

Lekstrom working hard to meet with community members to discuss the draft partnership agreements on caribou recovery

Scott Brooks -
DAWSON CREEK, B.C. - Since being appointed Community Liaison, Former MLA and current Dawson Creek Councillor, Blair Lekstrom, has...
Read more
News

BC Government introduces new CleanBC Building Innovation Fund

Scott Brooks -
VICTORIA, B.C. - As part of the CleanBC Plan, the Province is introducing the CleanBC Building Innovation Fund. According to...
Read more
Advertisement

Local Events

Must Read

News

Water Use Restrictions in effect for District of Taylor

Scott Brooks -
TAYLOR, B.C. - The District of Taylor has issued a notice for Water Use Restrictions. Each year, as part of By-law 716, 2006, the District...

Standing Committee to summon Facebook executives to appear at the International...

Update on measles immunization catch-up program

Junior Dragon’s Den Competition – Fort St. John

© Energeticcity.ca
Tel: 250-787-7100
Email: [email protected]
9924 101 ave Fort St. John, B.C.