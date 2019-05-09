Water Use Restrictions in effect for District of Taylor

TAYLOR, B.C. – The District of Taylor has issued a notice for Water Use Restrictions.

Each year, as part of By-law 716, 2006, the District sets Stage One Water Use Restrictions that is in compliance with Provincial Initiatives to conserve water.

During Stage One, the District says no person shall use a sprinkler to water a lawn growing on a property, except on odd number days between the hours of 6:00 a.m. to 8:00 a.m. and 8:00 p.m. to 10:00 p.m.

According to the District, offenders will be given a $100.00 fine for not complying to the Restrictions.

Exceptions to Stage One Restrictions include nurseries, farms, and golf courses.

The Water Use Restrictions is in effect from May 1 to September 30.

For more information on Water Use Restrictions, you can contact the District of Taylor at 250-789-3392.