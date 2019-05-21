18.6 C
Fort St. John
Tuesday, May 21, 2019
Tel: 250-787-7100
Email: [email protected]
9924 101 ave Fort St. John, B.C.
Advertisement
Home Sports Weekend full of fun and excitement at 2019 Mower Mayhem
Sports

Weekend full of fun and excitement at 2019 Mower Mayhem

Avatar Scott Brooks
Advertisement

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – It was a weekend full of fun and excitement at the 2019 edition of Mower Mayhem.

In its 6th year, on Saturday, the Mayhem featured the best in lawnmower action with the Mower Mayhem Cup, featuring four components such as the tractor pull, drag race, oval race, and cross-country.

After competing in all four events, Derek Vogal was crowned the 2019 Mayhem Cup Champion, with Ryan Hoffort in second place, and Byron Westgate in third.

Also featured on both Saturday and Sunday, during intermissions, was the Peace Country Outlaw Mini Sprints.

Then on Sunday, it was the opening day of the season for the first race of the Ford Maintenance Race Series.

Classes for the Ford Maintenance Race Series included stock, junior stock, stock improved, pro-stock, and modified.

The next race at the Oval will be the second race of the Ford Maintenance Race Series on Saturday, June 1.

For more information on upcoming races, you can visit the Mower Mayhem Racing Facebook page.

Here are more results from Saturday and Sunday:

May 18
Mini Sprints
1st Wyatt Graham
2nd Carissa Elliott
3rd Heather Summach
May 19
Mini Sprints
1st Wyatt Graham
2nd Carissa Elliott
3rd Colten Beaumont
Powder Puff
1st Kimberly Westgate
2nd Tia Mucci
3rd Krista Lafoutain
Stock Improved
1st Derek Vogal
2nd Cale Hiebert
3rd Jayden Stafford
Pro-Stock
1st Jason Westgate
2nd Alexandre Nadeau
3rd Derek Vogal
Modified
1st Blaine Auston
2nd Vince Esau
3rd Blain Alexander

 

get the latest news in your inbox

Author

Avatar
Scott Brooks
Previous articleHudson’s Hope RCMP Publishes policing report for May
Next articleBright Nights setting the stage for the 2020 Winter Games

RECENT STORIES

Sports

Killbillies to host Home Bout this Saturday at North Peace Arena

Scott Brooks -
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - The Fort St. John Killbillies will be hosting a Home Bout this Saturday, May...
Read more
Sports

MS Society Fundraiser Night and Walk this weekend in Fort St. John

Scott Brooks -
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - The 2019 MS Walk is taking place this Sunday, with a kick-off event happening...
Read more
Sports

Tomorrow is the last day to register for 2019 Energetic Amazing Race

Scott Brooks -
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - Tomorrow, May 22, is the last day to register for the 2019 Energetic Amazing...
Read more
Advertisement

Local Events

Must Read

News

Schedule for the Let’s Talk 100 Street Design Charrette Released

Tracy Teves -
FORT ST. JOHN, BC – The schedule for the 5-day Design Charrette will be held June 11 through 15. This collaborative process includes all...

Update on the Town of High Level

Regulator investigating high gas prices in B.C. has power to examine...

Alberta legislature session to begin under new Premier Jason Kenney

© Energeticcity.ca
Tel: 250-787-7100
Email: [email protected]
9924 101 ave Fort St. John, B.C.