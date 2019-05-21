Weekend full of fun and excitement at 2019 Mower Mayhem

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – It was a weekend full of fun and excitement at the 2019 edition of Mower Mayhem.

In its 6th year, on Saturday, the Mayhem featured the best in lawnmower action with the Mower Mayhem Cup, featuring four components such as the tractor pull, drag race, oval race, and cross-country.

After competing in all four events, Derek Vogal was crowned the 2019 Mayhem Cup Champion, with Ryan Hoffort in second place, and Byron Westgate in third.

Also featured on both Saturday and Sunday, during intermissions, was the Peace Country Outlaw Mini Sprints.

Then on Sunday, it was the opening day of the season for the first race of the Ford Maintenance Race Series.

Classes for the Ford Maintenance Race Series included stock, junior stock, stock improved, pro-stock, and modified.

The next race at the Oval will be the second race of the Ford Maintenance Race Series on Saturday, June 1.

For more information on upcoming races, you can visit the Mower Mayhem Racing Facebook page.

Here are more results from Saturday and Sunday:

May 18

Mini Sprints

1st Wyatt Graham

2nd Carissa Elliott

3rd Heather Summach

May 19

Mini Sprints

1st Wyatt Graham

2nd Carissa Elliott

3rd Colten Beaumont

Powder Puff

1st Kimberly Westgate

2nd Tia Mucci

3rd Krista Lafoutain

Stock Improved

1st Derek Vogal

2nd Cale Hiebert

3rd Jayden Stafford

Pro-Stock

1st Jason Westgate

2nd Alexandre Nadeau

3rd Derek Vogal

Modified

1st Blaine Auston

2nd Vince Esau

3rd Blain Alexander