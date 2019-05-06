Wildfire risk reduction grants benefit northern B.C.

PRINCE GEORGE, B.C. – More than $395,000 is being provided by the B.C. Government as community resiliency investment grants to support projects in the Prince George Fire Centre.

“Community resiliency investment funding will help Indigenous and non-Indigenous communities increase their resiliency to wildfire threats,” said Doug Donaldson, Minister of Forests, Lands, Natural Resource Operations and Rural Development. “The program is designed to support projects at the local level to help keep British Columbians safe.”

According to the Government, more than $6 million in community resiliency investment grants have been provided to 85 municipalities, regional districts and First Nations throughout the province, following the program’s first application intake.

Recipients of community resiliency investment grants in the Prince George Fire Centre include:

Mackenzie: $181,450 to assist with fuel and vegetation management, and FireSmart activities on private land

Fort Nelson First Nation: $100,000 to assist with education, fuel and vegetation management, and FireSmart activities on private land

Kwadacha Nation: $98,665 to assist with the development, and fuel and vegetation management

Tsay Keh Dene Nation: $15,660 to assist with education and planning

Established in September 2018, the community resiliency investment program assisted local governments and First Nations to lower wildfire risks around their communities with $50 million. As part of Budget 2019, the B.C. government has provided an additional $10 million.

It is the responsibility of the provincial government, local governments, First Nations, industry, stakeholders and individual British Columbians to mitigate wildfire threats. The community resiliency investment program takes a holistic approach to risk reduction and fuel management treatments by considering fire prevention activities on provincial Crown land, private land, local government land and reserve land.

A key component of the program is that it lets communities apply for funding to cover up to 100% of a wildfire risk reduction project. Eligible applicants facing a lower wildfire risk can apply for up to $25,000, while applicants facing a demonstrated higher wildfire risk can apply for up to $100,000.

The Union of B.C. Municipalities administers the community resiliency investment program and processes grant applications.

