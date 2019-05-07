5.6 C
Fort St. John
Monday, May 6, 2019
Tel: 250-787-7100
Email: [email protected]
9924 101 ave Fort St. John, B.C.
Advertisement
Home News Wilkinson and Davies to speak at Chamber of Commerce Luncheon on May...
News

Wilkinson and Davies to speak at Chamber of Commerce Luncheon on May 22

Avatar Scott Brooks
Advertisement

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The Fort St. John Chamber of Commerce will be holding a special Speaker Series Luncheon on May 22 at the Northern Grand Hotel.

The Luncheon will feature guest speaker Official Opposition Leader, Andrew Wilkinson, and local MLA Dan Davies.

Both Wilkinson and Davies will be providing an update on the current status of Provincial Government issues that are important to the Peace Region.

Following the presentation, there will be a question and answer session.

The Chamber of Commerce Speaker Series Luncheon is taking place on Wednesday, May 22 from 11:45 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. at the Northern Grand Hotel.

For more information, and to register for this event, you can visit the Chamber of Commerce’s website.

get the latest news in your inbox

Author

Avatar
Scott Brooks
Previous articleFireman’s Ball raises over $70,000 for charity

RECENT STORIES

News

Fireman’s Ball raises over $70,000 for charity

Scott Brooks -
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - The Fort St. John Firefighters Charitable Society held their 11th Annual Fireman’s Charity Ball...
Read more
News

Zimmer and Kent visits North Peace Seniors Housing Society

Scott Brooks -
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - Local M.P. Bob Zimmer and the Honourable Peter Kent, M.P. for Thornhill, Ontario, made...
Read more
News

City of Fort St John releases construction values for March 2019

Scott Brooks -
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - The City of Fort St. John has released the construction value of building permits...
Read more
Advertisement

Local Events

Must Read

News

Northern BC Recreation Association releases annual Scholarship

Scott Brooks -
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - The Northern B.C. Recreation Association is releasing their annual Scholarship. The Scholarship is for Northeast B.C. students continuing their post-secondary...

M.P. Bob Zimmer – Weekly Report – A visit from M.P....

Child and Youth Mental Health Day

Ric Hamre receives recognition from peers with 40 years of Service...

© Energeticcity.ca
Tel: 250-787-7100
Email: [email protected]
9924 101 ave Fort St. John, B.C.