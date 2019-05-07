Wilkinson and Davies to speak at Chamber of Commerce Luncheon on May 22

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The Fort St. John Chamber of Commerce will be holding a special Speaker Series Luncheon on May 22 at the Northern Grand Hotel.

The Luncheon will feature guest speaker Official Opposition Leader, Andrew Wilkinson, and local MLA Dan Davies.

Both Wilkinson and Davies will be providing an update on the current status of Provincial Government issues that are important to the Peace Region.

Following the presentation, there will be a question and answer session.

The Chamber of Commerce Speaker Series Luncheon is taking place on Wednesday, May 22 from 11:45 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. at the Northern Grand Hotel.

For more information, and to register for this event, you can visit the Chamber of Commerce’s website.