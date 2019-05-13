13.2 C
News

Worst intersections in Fort St. John

Tracy Teves
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – ICBC has released their numbers for the worst intersections in Fort St. John.

Data posted by ICBC is as of March 31, 2018, and includes all crash types including casualty crashes resulting in injury or fatality and property damage accidents.

  • #100 crashes – 100 St & Hwy 97N & Turning lane
  • #91 crashes – 100 Ave & Hwy 97N & Old Fort Road & Turning lane
  • #76 crashes – 100 Ave & 100 St
  • #67 crashes – 93 Ave & 96 St & 96A St
  • #63 crashes – 108 St & 109 St & Hwy 97 N & Turning lane
  • #60 crashes – 100 St & 93 Ave

To view the crash scale; CLICK HERE 

