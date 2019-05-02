YRB reminding drivers to use caution with expected snowfall in the forecast

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – With snow expected on the way for Fort St. John and the surrounding area, Yellowhead Road & Bridge North Peace Ltd. is reminding drivers to prepare and use caution.

According to Environment Canada, we are expected to see the snow start this evening, Thursday, and continue through the night and into Friday morning. Up to 8 cm is expected to accumulate within the region.

Periods of snow are expected to continue over the weekend until Monday when we can expect to see sun with above seasonal temperatures.

YRB is advising drivers to adjust to the weather conditions and to take your time when travelling.

For up-to-date road conditions, you can visit DriveBC.ca.