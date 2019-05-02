9.2 C
Fort St. John
Thursday, May 2, 2019
Tel: 250-787-7100
Email: [email protected]
9924 101 ave Fort St. John, B.C.
Advertisement
The Alaska Highway north of Fort St. John in the winter. File photo
Home News YRB reminding drivers to use caution with expected snowfall in the forecast
NewsRegional

YRB reminding drivers to use caution with expected snowfall in the forecast

Avatar Scott Brooks
Advertisement

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – With snow expected on the way for Fort St. John and the surrounding area, Yellowhead Road & Bridge North Peace Ltd. is reminding drivers to prepare and use caution.

According to Environment Canada, we are expected to see the snow start this evening, Thursday, and continue through the night and into Friday morning. Up to 8 cm is expected to accumulate within the region.

Periods of snow are expected to continue over the weekend until Monday when we can expect to see sun with above seasonal temperatures.

YRB is advising drivers to adjust to the weather conditions and to take your time when travelling.

For up-to-date road conditions, you can visit DriveBC.ca.

get the latest news in your inbox

Author

Avatar
Scott Brooks
Previous articleDistrict of Chetwynd asking residents to fill out socio-economic study survey for caribou recovery
Next articleStudio 2 Stage Dance Academy claims awards at Dance Drive Festival in Grande Prairie

RECENT STORIES

News

District of Chetwynd asking residents to fill out socio-economic study survey for caribou recovery

Scott Brooks -
CHETWYND, B.C. - With the Province conducting a socio-economic study regarding the proposed economic impact of Section 11 and...
Read more
News

Grande Prairie RCMP search for missing person

Scott Brooks -
GRANDE PRAIRIE, A.B. - Grande Prairie RCMP are asking for the public's assistance in locating 38-year-old Betsy Peecheemow. According to...
Read more
News

Elevate Aviation is coming to Fort. St. John

Tracy Teves -
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - Elevate Aviation (EA) is making a stop in Fort St. John as part of...
Read more
Advertisement

Local Events

Must Read

Sports

Studio 2 Stage Dance Academy claims awards at Dance Drive Festival...

Scott Brooks -
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - Members of the Studio 2 Stage Dance Academy were in Grande Prairie last week for the Dance Drive Festival. The...

YRB reminding drivers to use caution with expected snowfall in the...

District of Chetwynd asking residents to fill out socio-economic study survey...

Grande Prairie RCMP search for missing person

© Energeticcity.ca
Tel: 250-787-7100
Email: [email protected]
9924 101 ave Fort St. John, B.C.