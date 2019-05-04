Zimmer and Kent speak on political affairs at Chamber of Commerce Luncheon

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The Fort St. John Chamber of Commerce held a special Speaker Series Luncheon on Friday, May 3 at the Northern Grand Hotel.

Guest Speakers included local M.P. Bob Zimmer and the Honourable Peter Kent, M.P. for Thornhill, Ontario.

With the Federal Election coming up in the fall, Zimmer and Kent discussed current Canadian political affairs and what it could mean for the future of Canadians.

Kent is concerned for Canada’s future as the current Liberal Government has not had a balanced budget since being in power and that it will not be balanced until 2040 if they do not apply responsible fiscal management.

“We haven’t had a balanced budget since 2015 and we’ve had three successive huge deficits of $20 billion a year, without as much to show for it, and I worry about my kids and grandkids and the fact that we’re told by the Parliamentary Budget Officer the budget won’t be balanced until, at least, 2040 if things keep going as they are.”

Zimmer touched on the SNC-Lavilan affair and shared his thoughts on the future of Jody Wilson-Raybould and Jane Philpot.

“We don’t know where they’re really going to go and I don’t think they’re sure either because even Jody’s seat when they got in, they just got in even in the perfect circumstance of having a red surge coming up. So now they’re in a different situation because she’s said she is a dedicated Liberal, she was kicked out of caucus, so she would now have to run as an independent, and the chances of winning as an independent in that riding would be tough. Now it is possible, with her high profile, that it could happen but it’s going to be tough for her.”

Along with the SNC-Lavilan affair, Zimmer also talked about protecting the resource sector and the importance of protecting citizens in this digital age.

The next Chamber Speaker Series Luncheon will be on May 22, at the Northern Grand Hotel, with guest speakers Andrew Wilkinson and MLA Dan Davies.

For more information, and to register, you can visit the Chamber of Commerce’s website.