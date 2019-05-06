5.6 C
Local M.P. Bob Zimmer and the Honourable Peter Kent, M.P. for Thornhill, Ontario were guest speakers at a Chamber of Commerce Luncheon, along with other venues as part of their North Peace Tour on May 3. Photo by Scott Brooks
News Zimmer and Kent visits North Peace Seniors Housing Society
News

Zimmer and Kent visits North Peace Seniors Housing Society

Avatar Scott Brooks
Advertisement

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – Local M.P. Bob Zimmer and the Honourable Peter Kent, M.P. for Thornhill, Ontario, made a visit to tenants of the North Peace Seniors Housing Society on May 3.

Kent discussed the ethics or lack thereof that many companies have when it comes to using personal information.

According to Kent, many companies use the personal information that they have found through online purchases, social media and even Google/Gmail emails and sell this information to the highest bidder in hopes to sell users things they want them to buy and, unfortunately, some may even use this information to try to sway personal views on important political matters.

Kent says the Ethics Committee’s goal is to curb and reprimand these companies that use personal information in an unethical manner.

Along with Kent, Zimmer talked about LNG, Site C, gas pricing and other issues concerning the local, provincial and federal government.

Author

Avatar
Scott Brooks
