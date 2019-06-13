20 C
Fort St. John
Wednesday, June 12, 2019
Tel: 250-787-7100
Email: [email protected]
9924 101 ave Fort St. John, B.C.
Advertisement
The three Alternative Concepts that will be presented to Council before choosing the Preferred Concepts. Photos by Scott Brooks
Home News 100 Street Design now down to three Alternative Concepts
News

100 Street Design now down to three Alternative Concepts

Avatar Scott Brooks
Advertisement

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The City of Fort St. John held another public session of the 100 Street Design Charrette on Wednesday at the North Peace Cultural Centre.

This was the second day of the Design Charrette which looked at Alternative Concepts for the project.

MODUS Planning Professional Planner, Rob Barrs, says following from what they heard from Tuesday’s Open House, the Project Team narrowed down from five concepts to just three.

- Advertisement -

One of the Alternative Concepts is for a two-lane option, while the other two concepts feature a variant of three-lane traffic.

The only difference between the two three-lane concepts is one features more greenery while the other features less.

The concepts that had been eliminated was sticking with the current conditions and reducing parts of 100 Street to one lane.

According to Barrs, City Council will now have a look at the three Alternative Concepts on Thursday morning before moving to the next step of choosing the Preferred Concepts.

“We’ll be presenting those to Council, hopefully getting their feedback and hopefully their direction as to which one they really want us to pursue to the end of the project.”

A public session to view the Preferred Concepts will be taking place on Thursday, June 13, from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. at the North Peace Cultural Centre.

For more information, you can visit letstalk.fortstjohn.ca.

get the latest news in your inbox

Author

Avatar
Scott Brooks
Previous articleAlberta Premier Jason Kenney seeks alliance with Quebec’s Francois Legault

RECENT STORIES

News

City of Fort St John releases construction values for April 2019

Scott Brooks -
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - The City of Fort St. John has released the construction value of building permits...
Read more
News

NPSS Senior Alternate Program holds opening ceremony for Community Orchard and Healing Gardens

Scott Brooks -
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - Students of the Senior Alternate Program held an opening ceremony on Wednesday for the...
Read more
News

Senator Richard Neufeld announces his retirement

Tracy Teves -
OTTAWA, ONT. - On Tuesday, Senator Richard Neufeld announced that he would be retiring from the Senate. During the Senate...
Read more
Advertisement

Local Events

Must Read

News

Senator Richard Neufeld announces his retirement

Tracy Teves -
OTTAWA, ONT. - On Tuesday, Senator Richard Neufeld announced that he would be retiring from the Senate. During the Senate sitting on Tuesday, colleagues took...

Northern Strikers Girls U15 and U17 perform well at Summer Sizzler...

Fort St. John Minor Lacrosse Association hosts Grande Prairie on the...

Salvation Army Food Bank will receive from Save-On-Food’s Share it Forward...

© Energeticcity.ca
Tel: 250-787-7100
Email: [email protected]
9924 101 ave Fort St. John, B.C.