100 Street Design now down to three Alternative Concepts

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The City of Fort St. John held another public session of the 100 Street Design Charrette on Wednesday at the North Peace Cultural Centre.

This was the second day of the Design Charrette which looked at Alternative Concepts for the project.

MODUS Planning Professional Planner, Rob Barrs, says following from what they heard from Tuesday’s Open House, the Project Team narrowed down from five concepts to just three.

One of the Alternative Concepts is for a two-lane option, while the other two concepts feature a variant of three-lane traffic.

The only difference between the two three-lane concepts is one features more greenery while the other features less.

The concepts that had been eliminated was sticking with the current conditions and reducing parts of 100 Street to one lane.

According to Barrs, City Council will now have a look at the three Alternative Concepts on Thursday morning before moving to the next step of choosing the Preferred Concepts.

“We’ll be presenting those to Council, hopefully getting their feedback and hopefully their direction as to which one they really want us to pursue to the end of the project.”

A public session to view the Preferred Concepts will be taking place on Thursday, June 13, from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. at the North Peace Cultural Centre.

For more information, you can visit letstalk.fortstjohn.ca.