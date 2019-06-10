12 C
Sports

10th Annual Doug Babcock Memorial Points Challenge June 28 & 29 at Taylor Speedway

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The 10th Annual Doug Babcock Memorial Points Challenge is taking place June 28 and 29 at the Taylor Motor Speedway.

Local drivers will compete for cash and prizes in all classes including the Viper Innovation Bombers and Mini Stocks, the CAPS Transport IMCA Modifieds, and the Taylor Speedway Minisprints.

On both nights, racing starts at 6:00 p.m. with the Minisprints followed by all other classes at 7:00 p.m.

Admission is $10.00 for adults, $5.00 for students and seniors, and children 5 and under are free.

Available will be free parking, concessions, and wheelchair access.

For more information, you can visit the Taylor Speedway’s Facebook page.

