10th Annual Doug Babcock Memorial Points Challenge this weekend at Taylor Motor Speedway

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – Taking place this weekend at the Taylor Motor Speedway is the 10th Annual Doug Babcock Memorial Points Challenge.

Local drivers will compete for cash and prizes in all classes including the Viper Innovation Bombers and Mini Stocks, the CAPS Transport IMCA Modifieds, and the Taylor Speedway Minisprints.

On both nights, racing starts at 6:00 p.m. with the Minisprints followed by all other classes at 7:00 p.m.

Admission for the races is $10.00 for adults, $5.00 for students and seniors, and children 5 and under are free.

Available will be free parking, concessions, and wheelchair access.

The 10th Annual Doug Babcock Memorial Points Challenge is taking place Friday, June 28 and Saturday, June 29 at the Taylor Motor Speedway.

For more information, you can visit the Taylor Speedway’s Facebook page.