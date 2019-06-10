16.6 C
Fort St. John
Thursday, June 27, 2019
Tel: 250-787-7100
Email: [email protected]
9924 101 ave Fort St. John, B.C.
Advertisement
Home Sports 10th Annual Doug Babcock Memorial Points Challenge this weekend at Taylor Motor...
Sports

10th Annual Doug Babcock Memorial Points Challenge this weekend at Taylor Motor Speedway

Avatar Scott Brooks
Advertisement

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – Taking place this weekend at the Taylor Motor Speedway is the 10th Annual Doug Babcock Memorial Points Challenge.

Local drivers will compete for cash and prizes in all classes including the Viper Innovation Bombers and Mini Stocks, the CAPS Transport IMCA Modifieds, and the Taylor Speedway Minisprints.

On both nights, racing starts at 6:00 p.m. with the Minisprints followed by all other classes at 7:00 p.m.

- Advertisement -

Admission for the races is $10.00 for adults, $5.00 for students and seniors, and children 5 and under are free.

Available will be free parking, concessions, and wheelchair access.

The 10th Annual Doug Babcock Memorial Points Challenge is taking place Friday, June 28 and Saturday, June 29 at the Taylor Motor Speedway.

For more information, you can visit the Taylor Speedway’s Facebook page.

get the latest news in your inbox

Author

Avatar
Scott Brooks
Previous articleGrande Prairie RCMP investigate robbery

RECENT STORIES

Sports

NEBC Yukon Trackers name new Assistant Coaches for 2019-2020 season

Scott Brooks -
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - The NorthEast B.C. Yukon Midget Trackers have announced their new Assistant Coaches for the...
Read more
Sports

Cranston named to Team Canada for the Summer Universiade in Naples

Scott Brooks -
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - Former student from Bert Bowes and North Peace Secondary School, Blain Cranston, has been...
Read more
Sports

Nate Rogers in Chilliwack for the 2019 Summer Age Group Championships

Scott Brooks -
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - This past weekend, 11-year-old Nate Rogers represented the Inconnu swim club in Chilliwack at...
Read more
Advertisement

Local Events

Must Read

News

Site C Project’s Generate Opportunities Fund contributes $65,000 to nine local...

Scott Brooks -
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - Through the Site C Project's Generate Opportunities Fund, B.C. Hydro is contributing $65,000 to support nine Peace Region non-profit...

Rivers in the Peace Region running low

Fort St. John City Council continue to advocate they are against...

14th Year of ‘RocKIN the Peace’ in new venue and bigger...

© Energeticcity.ca
Tel: 250-787-7100
Email: [email protected]
9924 101 ave Fort St. John, B.C.