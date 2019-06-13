13 Inconnu Swimmers were in Kamloops for the TRU Wolfpack Invitational

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – Thirteen Inconnu swimmers headed to Kamloops, BC for the TRU Wolfpack Invitational swim meet over the weekend from June 6-9th. This swim meet had morning and evening sessions, where the top 7 -14 swimmers from the morning races compete again. These are called the A and B finals.

This meet showed off a lot of talent from swim clubs from around the province and Alberta.

‘This swim meet had deep competition when it came to the younger swimmers (11- 15 years old), which is exciting for the young swimmers we brought,’ said Coach Norah Vogan. ‘We brought four swimmers from our Intermediate swimming group. Nate Rogers (11 years old), Rylan Pomeroy (12 years old), Frankie Woods (12 years old), and Grayson Louie (13 years old). These swimmers are among a few others that have kept swimming into the summer.’

Almost all of our Intermediates made finals every single day of the swim meet and many times made top 7 finishes in their races. Additionally, Nate Rogers, who just recently qualified for Age Group Provincials at the end of June, added two more provincial qualifying times in his 100 backstroke and 200 freestyle to make a total of five qualifying races!

Day 1 on Friday Inconnu dominated the pool and took home 9 medals. Owen Lang: bronze in 100 breaststroke, bronze in 200 IM and silver in 50 freestyle. Julien Kemp: bronze in 200 IM, silver in 50 backstroke, and silver in 50 freestyle. Dominic Amler: silver in 100 breaststroke, Cole Crook silver in 100 breaststroke. Eric Louie gold in 100 breaststroke.

Also, Eric Louie, Cameron Louie, Cole Crook, and Griffin Ternier-Smith set a new club record for the 15&over men’s 200 freestyle relay! ‘The previous record set in June 2018 was a 1:50.06. These boys smashed it with touching the wall in 1:42.30.’ Said Coach Norah.

Day 2 of the swim meet was just as exciting. Our swimmers took home 7 medals! Cole Crook: gold in 200 breaststroke. Eric Louie: silver in 200 breaststroke and silver is 50 butterfly. Owen Lang: bronze in 100 freestyle and silver in 50 butterfly. Julien Kemp: gold in 100 backstroke. Griffin Ternier-Smith: silver in 100 freestyle.

The third and last day of the swim meet Inconnu secured 6 medals! Griffin Ternier-Smith: silver in 200 freestyle, Julien Kemp: silver 100 butterfly. Owen Lang: bronze 100 butterfly. Cole Crook: gold 50 breaststroke. Eric Louie: silver 50 breaststroke. Cam Louie: bronze 50 breaststroke. Our older boys swept the podium in the 50 breaststroke taking home the medals.

In total, Inconnu captured 22 medals, 53 Top 8 finishes, and a club record. ‘It was a great swim meet and I’m proud of our swimmers. It’s tough to have such a long season. I’m proud of them when they make the hard choice to come to 5:30 am practice on a Saturday morning because I know they eventually get the pay out at swim meets like these,’ said Coach Norah. ‘Swimming is not easy and it takes a lot of hard work on their part. I’m happy to be able to brag about them to everyone!’

Next, we’re sending Nate Rogers to Chilliwack, BC for Age Group Championships June 21-23rd, 2019.