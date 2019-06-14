14th Year of ‘RocKIN the Peace’ in new venue and bigger show

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The Kin Club shares, this weekend the annual RocKIN the Peace event will be a bigger show with the new venue.

The music festival event created by the Kin Club of Fort St. John, showcases local talent in the Peace Region.

- Advertisement -

With the support of sponsors and the City of Fort St. John this family-friendly event will be taking place at the North Peace Arena to be able to extend the dance areas and bar.

This year’s talent includes;

On Probation

Road Worn

Salt N’ Water

Subconscious Pilot

Last Horse Standing

Who will compete to win a $1500 prize

Special guest and headlining the event will be Chris Buck Band!

Tickets for the event are $50 and are still available at;

Fort St. John Kin Club; CLICK HERE

On the Rocks liquor store locations

At the door, North Peace Arena, Saturday, June 29th, 2019, 6 pm

RocKIN the Peace FB Page; CLICK HERE

RocKIN the Peace FB Event Page; CLICK HERE