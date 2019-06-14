16.6 C
Fort St. John
Thursday, June 27, 2019
14th Year of ‘RocKIN the Peace’ in new venue and bigger show

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The Kin Club shares, this weekend the annual RocKIN the Peace event will be a bigger show with the new venue.

The music festival event created by the Kin Club of Fort St. John, showcases local talent in the Peace Region.

With the support of sponsors and the City of Fort St. John this family-friendly event will be taking place at the North Peace Arena to be able to extend the dance areas and bar.

This year’s talent includes;

  • On Probation
  • Road Worn
  • Salt N’ Water
  • Subconscious Pilot
  • Last Horse Standing

Who will compete to win a $1500 prize

Special guest and headlining the event will be Chris Buck Band!

Tickets for the event are $50 and are still available at;

  • Fort St. John Kin Club; CLICK HERE
  • On the Rocks liquor store locations
  • At the door, North Peace Arena, Saturday, June 29th, 2019, 6 pm
RocKIN the Peace FB Page; CLICK HERE

RocKIN the Peace FB Event Page; CLICK HERE 

