2018 Fort St. John Annual Municipal Report being presented

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – A public meeting is being held to present the 2018 Annual Municipal Report on Monday, June 24th, 2019.

The presentation starts at 6 pm at City Hall in the Council chambers and is being presented by David Joy, General Manager of Corporate Services.

The presentation will go over the details of the report including the 2019 goals and objectives, updates to the 2018 goals and objectives, the 2018 audited financial statements and report on permissive property tax exemptions.

Copies of this report are available on the city’s website; CLICK HERE or in person from City Hall at 10631-100th Street

Any inquiries regarding this public meeting can be directed to David Joy, General Manager of Corporate Services at [email protected] or call (250) 794-3300