2019 Celebration of Philippine Independence Day at the NPCC

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – This Philippine Independence Day come to the North Peace Cultural Centre to celebrate with the local Philippine community.

June 12, 1898, was proclaimed Philippine Independence Day in Cavite II el Viejo, as Filipino revolutionary forces under General Emilio Aguinaldo proclaimed the sovereignty and independence of the Philippine Islands from the colonial rule of Spain.

Wednesday, June 12th, 2019 from 5 pm to 9 pm come to the North Peace Cultural Centre to gather with the Philippine Comunity, presented by Artist, Ovvian Castrillo Hill and the North Peace Fil-Can Group and in conjunction with the Ex Situ Art Exhibition & Filipino Heritage Month.

This will be a family friendly, fun and educational event which will share in Philippine Cuisine, the opportunity to experience live music, artist talks and a good time.

