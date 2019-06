2019 Vertical Slam Ultimate Challenge took place Saturday at Beatton River Valley

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The 2019 Vertical Slam Ultimate Challenge took place on Saturday, June 8.

This year, the Challenge was held at the Beatton River Valley Hills, rather than at Big Bam Ski Hill like in previous years.

The start-time was at 8:00 a.m. with participants taking part in various Challenges which included 5 K, 10 K, 15 K, and a Half Marathon.

The Vertical Slam Ultimate Challenge is a not-for-profit event, with 100 percent of the proceeds raised from this event going towards the Hot Meal Program at local schools.

Up next, on Saturday, June 15, the Vertical Slam Ultimate Challenge will be hosting the ‘Friends of Steve Sadownik Memorial Run’ on the trails of the Fish Creek Community Forest.

This is a memorial run in honour of the late former athlete who passed away on June 16, 2018 at the age of 46.

For more information, you can view the event on Facebook.

Here are the results for the 2019 Vertical Slam Ultimate Challenge:

Age Group By Division