Sports

21st Annual Special Olympics Golf Tournament takes place June 15 at Lone Wolf Golf Club

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The Fort St. John chapter of Special Olympics B.C. will be holding their 21st Annual Special Olympics Golf Tournament on June 15 at the Lone Wolf Golf Club.

According to Local Coordinator for Special Olympics B.C., Kathy Turney, this Tournament is an annual fundraiser to help raise money to support 40 local Special Olympics athletes from Fort St. John.

“The Special Olympics golf tournament is our annual fundraiser to raise money to support Special Olympics athletes from Fort St John.  The money raised stays in FSJ to help cover the costs of our programs and for travel for competition and training.  Our local currently has 40 athletes registered in our programs.”

The Special Olympic athletes compete at the local, regional, provincial, national and world levels.

The cost to register is $100 per person which will include 18 holes of golf, prizes, a silent auction, and a putting contest, with a prime rib dinner to follow.

The 21st Annual Special Olympics Golf Tournament is taking place Saturday, June 15, at 11:30 a.m. at the Lone Wolf Golf Club.

For more information on this Tournament, you can visit the Lone Wolf Golf Club’s website.

