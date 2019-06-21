21st Annual Special Olympics Golf Tournament took place Saturday at Lone Wolf Golf Club

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The Fort St. John chapter of Special Olympics B.C. held their 21st Annual Special Olympics Golf Tournament on Saturday, June 15, at the Lone Wolf Golf Club.

According to Local Coordinator for Special Olympics B.C., Kathy Turney, the net profit from this year’s event is around $15,000, $5,000 more than last year’s amount of $10,000.

This year, 20 teams signed up and took part in the Tournament.

- Advertisement -

All money raised from the Tournament goes to support 40 local Special Olympics athletes from Fort St. John which will help cover travel and event registration costs.

For more information on Special Olympics B.C. – Fort St. John, you can visit the Special Olympics website.