36th Annual Oilmen’s Trapshoot July 5 & 6 at North Peace Rod and Gun Club

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The Fort St. John Petroleum Association will be hosting their 36th Annual Oilmen’s Trapshoot on July 5 and 6 at the North Peace Rod and Gun Club.

The first day of the event, Friday, July 5, will be for Practice Rounds in the evening from 4:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m.

Friday evening will also feature a barbecue dinner.

- Advertisement -

Then on Saturday morning, July 6, the main Trapshoot event will take place with a 9:00 a.m. start.

Breakfast and registration for the event will start at 8:00 a.m.

During the Trapshoot, participants will have a chance to win a number of prizes in categories such as High Overall, Team Trophies, Fun Shoots, and Long Shot.

The 36th Annual Oilmen’s Trapshoot is taking place July 5 and 6 at the North Peace Rod and Gun Club.

For more information and rules for the event, you can visit the Fort St. John Petroleum Association’s website.