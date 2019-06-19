13.3 C
Fort St. John
Wednesday, June 19, 2019
Tel: 250-787-7100
Email: [email protected]
9924 101 ave Fort St. John, B.C.
Advertisement
Home Sports 36th Annual Oilmen's Trapshoot July 5 & 6 at North Peace Rod...
Sports

36th Annual Oilmen’s Trapshoot July 5 & 6 at North Peace Rod and Gun Club

Avatar Scott Brooks
Advertisement

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The Fort St. John Petroleum Association will be hosting their 36th Annual Oilmen’s Trapshoot on July 5 and 6 at the North Peace Rod and Gun Club.

The first day of the event, Friday, July 5, will be for Practice Rounds in the evening from 4:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m.

Friday evening will also feature a barbecue dinner.

- Advertisement -

Then on Saturday morning, July 6, the main Trapshoot event will take place with a 9:00 a.m. start.

Breakfast and registration for the event will start at 8:00 a.m.

During the Trapshoot, participants will have a chance to win a number of prizes in categories such as High Overall, Team Trophies, Fun Shoots, and Long Shot.

The 36th Annual Oilmen’s Trapshoot is taking place July 5 and 6 at the North Peace Rod and Gun Club.

For more information and rules for the event, you can visit the Fort St. John Petroleum Association’s website.

get the latest news in your inbox

Author

Avatar
Scott Brooks
Previous articleTrans Mountain CEO says shovels could be in ground on pipeline by September
Next articleProvince of B.C. files another lawsuit against Alberta turn-off-the-taps law

RECENT STORIES

Sports

Registration now open for 16th Annual Ronald McDonald House Charity Golf Tournament

Scott Brooks -
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - Registration is now open for the 16th Annual Ronald McDonald House Charity Golf Tournament. This...
Read more
Sports

Registration now open for the Faceoff with Friends Ball Hockey Tournament

Scott Brooks -
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - Registration is now open for the Faceoff with Friends Ball Hockey Tournament. Hosted by the...
Read more
Sports

Northern Lights Raceway hosts Hotte Family Memorial and Pro Mod Shootout

Scott Brooks -
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - It was the Hotte Family Memorial over the weekend at the Northern Lights Raceway. This...
Read more
Advertisement

Local Events

Must Read

Sports

Registration now open for 16th Annual Ronald McDonald House Charity Golf...

Scott Brooks -
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - Registration is now open for the 16th Annual Ronald McDonald House Charity Golf Tournament. This Tournament is in support of...

Become friends in Fort St. John with a day at Peace...

Finance minister acknowledges skepticism, vows to build Trans Mountain expansion

School District 60 approves Preliminary Budget for 2019-2020

© Energeticcity.ca
Tel: 250-787-7100
Email: [email protected]
9924 101 ave Fort St. John, B.C.