57th Annual Oilmen’s Golf Tournament is underway at Lakepoint Golf Club

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The Fort St. John Petroleum Association is hosting their 57th Annual Oilmen’s Golf Tournament at Lakepoint Golf Club.

According to Golf Tournament Chairman, Dan Bonin, the purpose of the Tournament is to allow the oilmen some downtime in order to get together and have fun while playing golf.

“It’s just a get-together. Everyone’s been working hard and it’s just for everybody to get together and have a little fun. Also for the clients, it’s a way for them to meet the end users personally.”

Bonin says the first actual day of the Tournament was held on Thursday where everyone played 18 holes.

Then on Friday, everyone will play nine holes in the morning and the winners will play the second nine, but if any player loses, they are done until Saturday morning.

If a player wins both nine holes, they will then get to compete in the Finals on Saturday.

Bonin gives thanks to all participants and sponsors for making this Tournament possible.

The Oilmen’s Golf Tournament wraps up on Saturday, June 8, with dinner, dance, and awards at the Fort St. John Curling Club.