8 C
Fort St. John
Thursday, June 6, 2019
Tel: 250-787-7100
Email: [email protected]
9924 101 ave Fort St. John, B.C.
Advertisement
Lakepoint Golf Course. File Photo
Home Sports 57th Annual Oilmen's Golf Tournament is underway at Lakepoint Golf Club
Sports

57th Annual Oilmen’s Golf Tournament is underway at Lakepoint Golf Club

Avatar Scott Brooks
Advertisement

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The Fort St. John Petroleum Association is hosting their 57th Annual Oilmen’s Golf Tournament at Lakepoint Golf Club.

According to Golf Tournament Chairman, Dan Bonin, the purpose of the Tournament is to allow the oilmen some downtime in order to get together and have fun while playing golf.

“It’s just a get-together. Everyone’s been working hard and it’s just for everybody to get together and have a little fun. Also for the clients, it’s a way for them to meet the end users personally.”

- Advertisement -

Bonin says the first actual day of the Tournament was held on Thursday where everyone played 18 holes.

Then on Friday, everyone will play nine holes in the morning and the winners will play the second nine, but if any player loses, they are done until Saturday morning.

If a player wins both nine holes, they will then get to compete in the Finals on Saturday.

Bonin gives thanks to all participants and sponsors for making this Tournament possible.

The Oilmen’s Golf Tournament wraps up on Saturday, June 8, with dinner, dance, and awards at the Fort St. John Curling Club.

get the latest news in your inbox

Author

Avatar
Scott Brooks
Previous articleFort St John Legion commemorates the 75th Anniversary of D-Day

RECENT STORIES

Sports

Fort St. John Minor Lacrosse Association’s Pewees bring home silver

Scott Brooks -
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - The Fort St. John Minor Lacrosse Association’s Novice, Peewee and Bantam teams were in...
Read more
Sports

21st Annual Special Olympics Golf Tournament takes place June 15 at Lone Wolf Golf Club

Scott Brooks -
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - The Fort St. John chapter of Special Olympics B.C. will be holding their 21st...
Read more
Sports

New Totem Archery Club to hold Outdoor 3D Tournament this weekend

Scott Brooks -
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - The New Totem Archery Club will be holding their Outdoor 3D Tournament this weekend,...
Read more
Advertisement

Local Events

Must Read

Canadian Press

Enbridge seeks court ruling on Great Lakes oil pipeline deal

Canadian Press -
TRAVERSE CITY, M.I. - Enbridge Inc. is asking a Michigan court to rule on the legality of an agreement it reached with former Governor...

Special weather statement issued for Highway 97 in the Pine Pass

Fort St. John Minor Lacrosse Association’s Pewees bring home silver

Trans Mountain stake should go to Indigenous owners on route, B.C....

© Energeticcity.ca
Tel: 250-787-7100
Email: [email protected]rgeticcity.ca
9924 101 ave Fort St. John, B.C.