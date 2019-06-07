7th Annual Bo Hedges Wheelchair Basketball Challenge this Friday at Margaret Ma Murray Community School

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The 7th Annual Bo Hedges Wheelchair Basketball Challenge will be held in Fort St. John this Friday, June 14.

Hedges’ sister, Angela De Smit, says the local third time Paralympian started this Challenge after seeing how much of an influence he had on youth in wheelchairs following his return from his first Paralympics.

“This started off when he went to the Paralympics and came back, he saw how much of an influence that just getting out and playing sports with kids in wheelchairs can change the perception of both the community and the disabled individual in terms of how they interact with their community and what they can do.”

- Advertisement -

According to De Smit, this Challenge is a fun opportunity for kids to hop in a wheelchair and try their hand at playing basketball in this unique form.

“It’s just a fun event where kids get to hop in a chair, take a spin, shoot some hoops and play some ball, and really start to understand kind of the challenges of it.”

This Challenge is in partnership with the B.C. Wheelchair Association and Pacific Sport.

De Smit also says that Hedges will be making an appearance at this year’s event.

The 7th Annual Bo Hedges Wheelchair Basketball Challenge is taking place this Friday, June 14, from 4:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. in the gym at Margaret Ma Murray Community School.