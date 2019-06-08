8th Annual Arnie Isberg Memorial Baseball Tournament takes place June 14 to the 16

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The 8th Annual Arnie Isberg Memorial Tournament will be taking place June 14 to the 16 in Taylor.

According to event organizer, Kerri Laurin, the Tournament started in 2012 and is a way to raise funds for Cancer Diagnostic and Treatment in memory of Arnie Isberg who passed away due to cancer in 2011.

“This is the 8th year for the Tournament, it started in 2012. How it started was Vern Isberg started a Tournament for his brother, Arnie, who passed away from cancer in 2011, so they decided to put this ball tournament together.”

Laurin says she got involved as a way to honour her brother, Danny Ruttan, who passed away from cancer in August 2012, just prior to the first tournament.

Knowing the Isberg family quite well, Laurin says they decided to form a team and has taken part in the Tournament ever since under the name ‘Team Sumo’, which was her brother’s nickname.

During the past seven years, the Tournament has raised over $100,000 for the Fort St. John Hospital Foundation’s Cancer Treatment Fund and this event has expanded as a way for honour anyone who has passed away, is a survivor or is fighting the fight from cancer.

Featured at the Tournament, on Saturday night, will be the annual Illumination Ceremony where people can purchase bags and write a message to friends or loved ones. The Bags are lit up and lined around the field so everyone can walk the diamond and pay their respects.

Also being featured is a memory board, where anyone can add a photo of a loved one who has passed away from cancer.

On Saturday afternoon, there will be a relay race with a twist and a home run derby.

Registration is full with 24 teams taking part in the Tournament.

For more information, you can contact Kerri Laurin at 250-261-3639 or by email [email protected].