9th Annual United Way Golf Tournament raises close to $45,000

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The United Way of Northern British Columbia held their 9th Annual Golf Tournament at Lone Wolf Golf Club on June 20.

According to United Way Campaign Officer, Mahvish Parvez, the Golf Tournament saw 32 teams participate, managing to raise close to $45,000 in funds.

In partnership with Shell Canada, Parvez says this annual event raises money to help fund many local groups and organizations.

“The funds that have been raised are used towards some critical social services programming in town. We try to use the funds where they will have the maximum impact, so this will include local programs and regional programs as well.”

While the amount raised is down from last year’s amount of $50,000, Parvez says it was a great turnout and thanks everyone for their support and participation for this year’s Golf Tournament.

For more information on the United Way of Northern B.C., you can visit unitedwaynbc.ca.