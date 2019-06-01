13.8 C
Fort St. John
Saturday, June 1, 2019
News

Amber Alert issued for three children taken in Fox Creek

Adam Reaburn
FOX CREEK, A.B. – Alberta RCMP have issued an Amber Alert for three children that were taken early Saturday morning in Fox Creek.

At 1:30 am this morning, 4-year-old Isabella Darnel, 3-year-old Elijah Darnel, 9-month-old Arlo Darnel, are believed to be abducted from their home in Fox Creek.

All three children have blonde hair and blue eyes. Isabella Darnel is wearing a purple nighty with peach pyjama pants. It is believed that the three children were abducted by their mother Charmaine Darnel.

Charmaine Darnel is five feet, 8 inches tall, 230 pounds, blonde hair, green eyes. They were last seen leaving a residence in Fox Creek driving a 2014, medium grey Dodge Ram pickup truck, Alberta licence plate B W Z 8 6 4 5. The vehicle was last seen leaving Fox Creek, heading south towards Edmonton.

Please contact the RCMP at Fox Creek at 780-622-3740 or 9 1 1 if you have any information.

Adam Reaburn
