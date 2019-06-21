12 C
The Arnie Isberg Memorial 1-Pitch tournament at the Taylor ball diamonds. File photo.
Sports

Arnie Isberg Memorial Tournament raises close to $16,000 for Cancer Diagnostic and Treatment

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The 8th Annual Arnie Isberg Memorial Tournament was held in Taylor on June 14 to the 16.

According to event organizer, Kerri Laurin, this year’s Tournament was able to raise close to $16,000 for Cancer Diagnostic and Treatment at the Fort St. John Hospital.

This Tournament is in memory of Arnie Isberg who passed away due to cancer in 2011.

24 local teams took part in this year’s Tournament.

Laurin says the event was excellent even with the many other local events going on that weekend.

“It went excellent considering how many other things that were going on last weekend.”

Laurin thanks everyone for their support for the Tournament and for supporting the Hospital Foundation.

“Many thanks to everyone who donated in some way or form from sponsors, players, volunteers and fans!! Without you, we could not make this possible. We competed with a lot of things going on that weekend and I feel we still did an amazing job raising money. Thank you thank you thank you!”

Previous articleStreet Closures for Canada Day

