B.C. Hydro completes drilling on first Site C diversion tunnel

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – Construction at the Site C Dam project hit a major milestone on Saturday when the first diversion tunnel was completed.

On Saturday B.C. Hydro reached a milestone when crews broke through and connected both sides of the first diversion tunnel. The tunnels will be used to temporarily reroute the Peace River for construction of the dam across the river.

The first tunnel is 700 metres long and will eventually be 12 m in diameter since the upper half still needs to be excavated. Excavation started in July of 2018. Both tunnels should be completed by September of 2020 when river diversion is scheduled.

Once operational, the capacity of the two tunnels will be 3,000 cubic metres of water per second. On average, the diversion tunnels will typically pass river flows between 500 and 1,800 cubic metres per second.

The video below shows the moment the drill completed the tunnel.