16.1 C
Fort St. John
Sunday, June 23, 2019
Tel: 250-787-7100
Email: [email protected]
9924 101 ave Fort St. John, B.C.
Advertisement
Home Energy News B.C. Hydro completes drilling on first Site C diversion tunnel
Energy NewsNewsSite C

B.C. Hydro completes drilling on first Site C diversion tunnel

Avatar Adam Reaburn
Advertisement

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – Construction at the Site C Dam project hit a major milestone on Saturday when the first diversion tunnel was completed.

On Saturday B.C. Hydro reached a milestone when crews broke through and connected both sides of the first diversion tunnel.  The tunnels will be used to temporarily reroute the Peace River for construction of the dam across the river.

The first tunnel is 700 metres long and will eventually be 12 m in diameter since the upper half still needs to be excavated.  Excavation started in July of 2018. Both tunnels should be completed by September of 2020 when river diversion is scheduled.

- Advertisement -

Once operational, the capacity of the two tunnels will be 3,000 cubic metres of water per second. On average, the diversion tunnels will typically pass river flows between 500 and 1,800 cubic metres per second.

The video below shows the moment the drill completed the tunnel.

get the latest news in your inbox

Author

Avatar
Adam Reaburn
Previous articleGrande Prairie RCMP Seek Assistance in Locating Missing Youth

RECENT STORIES

News

Grande Prairie RCMP Seek Assistance in Locating Missing Youth

Scott Brooks -
GRANDE PRAIRIE, A.B. - Grande Prairie RCMP are asking for the public's assistance in locating 15-year-old Sedea Widow. According to...
Read more
Canadian Press

Indigenous drummers lead pipeline protesters on 22 kilometre march in Victoria

Canadian Press -
VICTORIA, B.C. - Indigenous drummers in British Columbia are leading an anti-pipeline protest along a 22-kilometre route today that...
Read more
News

Lotto ticket sold in Fort St. John worth $500,000

Adam Reaburn -
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - A ticket worth part of $500,000 in Friday nights Lotto Max draw was purchased In...
Read more
Advertisement

Local Events

Must Read

News

SD 60 K-12 support workers reach tentative agreement

Scott Brooks -
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - A tentative agreement has been reached with K-12 support workers in School District 60 on June 19 following a two-day...

Full house on Friday at 2019 NPSS Graduation Ceremonies

Regulator seeks opinions on Trans Mountain pipeline process resumption

Alberta, Saskatchewan, Ontario criticize passage of federal environment bills

© Energeticcity.ca
Tel: 250-787-7100
Email: [email protected]
9924 101 ave Fort St. John, B.C.