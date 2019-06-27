B.C. Liquor Distribution Branch to hold job fair in Fort St John for B.C. Cannabis Store

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – A B.C. Cannabis Store is one step closer to opening in Fort St. John.

On July 9, the B.C. Liquor Distribution Branch will be holding a job fair in Fort St. John to recruit prospective employees for its B.C. Cannabis Store.

According to LDB Senior Communications Officer, Kate Bilney, they are looking for one store manager, two assistant managers, six full-time cannabis consultants, and eight part-time/auxiliary cannabis consultants.

- Advertisement -

Bilney says successful candidates will receive extensive training and will be required to undergo an Enhanced Security Screening check, in accordance with the Cannabis Control and Licensing Act.

“Successful candidates will receive extensive training, concentrating on social responsibility practices related to safety and responsible adult use, comprehensive product knowledge and customer service skills. Product knowledge and an understanding of the essential elements related to cannabis products and the industry are appreciated, but not required. Retail experience is also appreciated. B.C. Cannabis Stores employees will be required to undergo an Enhanced Security Screening check, in accordance with the Cannabis Control and Licensing Act.”

According to LDB, the Fort St. John store will be located at 10251 and 10215, 100 Street within the Northgate Mall complex, and is expected to open later this year.

The job fair will be taking place July 9 from 12:00 pm to 6:00 p.m. at the Best Western Plus Chateau.

While LDB recruiters will be collecting resumes at the event, all prospective candidates must submit their application via the LDB’s online portal.