16.6 C
Fort St. John
Thursday, June 27, 2019
Tel: 250-787-7100
Email: [email protected]
9924 101 ave Fort St. John, B.C.
Advertisement
Proposed cannabis retail store Photo by Vice
Home News B.C. Liquor Distribution Branch to hold job fair in Fort St John...
News

B.C. Liquor Distribution Branch to hold job fair in Fort St John for B.C. Cannabis Store

Avatar Scott Brooks
Advertisement

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – A B.C. Cannabis Store is one step closer to opening in Fort St. John.

On July 9, the B.C. Liquor Distribution Branch will be holding a job fair in Fort St. John to recruit prospective employees for its B.C. Cannabis Store.

According to LDB Senior Communications Officer, Kate Bilney, they are looking for one store manager, two assistant managers, six full-time cannabis consultants, and eight part-time/auxiliary cannabis consultants.

- Advertisement -

Bilney says successful candidates will receive extensive training and will be required to undergo an Enhanced Security Screening check, in accordance with the Cannabis Control and Licensing Act.

“Successful candidates will receive extensive training, concentrating on social responsibility practices related to safety and responsible adult use, comprehensive product knowledge and customer service skills. Product knowledge and an understanding of the essential elements related to cannabis products and the industry are appreciated, but not required. Retail experience is also appreciated. B.C. Cannabis Stores employees will be required to undergo an Enhanced Security Screening check, in accordance with the Cannabis Control and Licensing Act.”

According to LDB, the Fort St. John store will be located at 10251 and 10215, 100 Street within the Northgate Mall complex, and is expected to open later this year.

The job fair will be taking place July 9 from 12:00 pm to 6:00 p.m. at the Best Western Plus Chateau.

While LDB recruiters will be collecting resumes at the event, all prospective candidates must submit their application via the LDB’s online portal.

get the latest news in your inbox

Author

Avatar
Scott Brooks
Previous articleSewer main upgrades on 93 Avenue starts July 2
Next article14th Year of ‘RocKIN the Peace’ in new venue and bigger show

RECENT STORIES

News

Grande Prairie RCMP investigate robbery

Scott Brooks -
GRANDE PRAIRIE, A.B. - In the early morning of June 2, Grande Prairie RCMP responded to a report of a...
Read more
News

Producers look to diversify to other markets amid China’s decision to halt Canadian meat exports

Scott Brooks -
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - On June 25, China's embassy had asked Canada to halt its export of meat...
Read more
News

Deasan Holdings Limited issued permit to explore subsurface conditions under Old Fort slide area

Scott Brooks -
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - Deasan Holdings Limited has been issued a permit, by the Ministry of Energy, Mines...
Read more
Advertisement

Local Events

Must Read

News

Site C Project’s Generate Opportunities Fund contributes $65,000 to nine local...

Scott Brooks -
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - Through the Site C Project's Generate Opportunities Fund, B.C. Hydro is contributing $65,000 to support nine Peace Region non-profit...

Rivers in the Peace Region running low

Fort St. John City Council continue to advocate they are against...

14th Year of ‘RocKIN the Peace’ in new venue and bigger...

© Energeticcity.ca
Tel: 250-787-7100
Email: [email protected]
9924 101 ave Fort St. John, B.C.