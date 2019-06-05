B.C. LNG Hole-in-One Golf Tournament takes place next week at Lone Wolf Golf Club

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The Fort St. John Chamber of Commerce, in partnership with the Fort St. John Hospital Foundation, will be hosting the ‘B.C. LNG Hole-in-One Golf Tournament’ on June 13.

It was announced in April that the Chamber and Hospital Foundation would be joining forces in organizing this new Tournament.

Chamber of Commerce President, Chris Flury, says the idea of this event is not just to raise funds for the Hospital Foundation and the Chamber but to bring the industry together.

“The whole point of this is not just to raise funds for the Hospital Foundation and the Chamber. The whole point of this is to bring the industry together. We had the FID announce in November which is a huge boon for this community and we are bringing that community together to help support a local organization and a local charity.”

Executive Director of the Hospital Foundation, Nikki Hedges, says the funds raised from this event will go towards an area of need within the hospital rather than to a specific area.

“It’s going into our wherever the need is the greatest fund. So that helps us to enhance the work that we do, which is providing equipment that will help to support any of the departments in the hospital.”

Registration and sponsorships for this event are still open.

The B.C. LNG Hole-in-One Golf Tournament will be taking place at the Lone Wolf Golf Club on Thursday, June 13, 2019.

If you are interested in participating in the Tournament, you can visit the Chamber of Commerce’s website.