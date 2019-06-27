B.C. Secondary Schools receive their annual Report Card

VANCOUVER, B.C. – The annual Report Card on B.C’s Secondary Schools was released by the Fraser Institute, a tool that Secondary Schools academic performances can be compared.

Based on seven academic indicators using student results from annual provincewide exams, grade-to-grade transition rates, and graduation rates, this Report ranks 251 public and independent secondary schools.

Of the top 53 schools in the ranking (seven were tied for 47th) 24 are public schools and 29 are independent schools. Located in 26 different cities and towns across the province, including Revelstoke, Summerland, Agassiz, Hope, and Duncan.

“All too often, we hear excuses that public schools can’t compete with independent schools because of the communities and students that they serve, but that’s just not true—every school can improve and strive to rank higher than the year before,” said Angela MacLeod, a Fraser Institute senior policy analyst.

These are the rankings for schools in the North and South Peace Region;

106/251 – Dawson Creek

215/251 – Fort Nelson

244/251 – Fort St. John

246/251 – Chetwynd

This year, 36 schools showed statistically significant declines in performance over the past four years, and 33 showed statistically significant improvement.

“This Report Card proves that improvement is possible in every corner of the province, in every type of school serving every type of student,” MacLeod said.

Notably, of the top 10 fastest-improving schools—regardless of rank—seven are located outside the Greater Vancouver Area in Agassiz, Chilliwack, Invermere, Kitimat, Prince Rupert, Terrace and 100 Mile House. In fact, none are in the City of Vancouver.

For the complete results on all ranked schools, and to easily compare the performance of different schools; CLICK HERE