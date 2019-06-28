16.4 C
Fort St. John
Friday, June 28, 2019
News

BC Ministry of Ag's Land Matching Program to help new farmers access land

VICTORIA, B.C. – With the expansion of the B.C. Land Matching Program, delivered by Young Agrarians, new and young farmers in Northern British Columbia will have access to support and services to enter the farming sector.

According to Minister of Agriculture, Lana Popham, this program will connect farmers looking for land with landowners wanting to lease their land for farming.

Popham also says this program will lead to security of land within the farming industry.

“Land matchers are making it much easier for young people and aspiring farmers to find affordable, suitable land and enter British Columbia’s vibrant farming sector. Their work to connect farmers and landowners in more remote areas will help ensure farmland is being farmed and secure the industry and land for future generations.”

The BCLMP is part of Grow B.C., a mandate commitment of the Ministry of Agriculture that supports young farmers and food producers seeking a career in agriculture and addresses major challenges for new farmers.

For more information on the Land Matching Program, you can visit the Province’s website.

