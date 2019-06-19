Become friends in Fort St. John with a day at Peace Island Park

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – A recent FB Group called ‘Become Friends – Fort St. John’ has been actively facilitating ways for people to network and make friends.

A day at Peace Island Park is the second group gathering which is a family-friendly potluck style event this Saturday, June 22nd, 2019 at the Peace Island Park in Taylor. Anyone can join the group to play games, meet new people and socialize.

Attendees are encouraged to bring their own chairs, and any other food items to compliment the potluck and poop bags if you bring your pet along.

Organizer Seleena Ney shares’, if anyone requires a ride to the event to contact her through the FB group and a convoy spot can also be set up too.

There is an option to spend the night by tent or camper for $20 per unit with no limit to occupants in a unit.

‘Become Friends – Fort St. John’ FB Page creator Seleena Ney shared the creation of the Page came when she had gotten out of a relationship. She tried an app that advertised a way to make new girlfriends yet the majority of the girls lived in Grande Prairie.

Ney said, ” As an adult in FSJ, it’s really hard to meet new people unless you work somewhere with others with similar interests and around your age.”

Ney goes on to share another reason she was inspired to create the group was after thinking about a coworker that recently moved to FSJ with her family and working in a small office, Ney considered there might not be a lot of resources to meet new people in town.

” I’m really enjoying so far how considerate and involved people have been with this page,” said Ney and she hopes everyone who has wanted to has been able to make a new friend or two.

Ney runs the page with Kirby Johnnie, who reached out to Ney right after she started the page. Recently moving to the area, Ney shares Johnnie is a great partner to work with.

