Kane Schreiner took part in the Provincial Track and Field Championships in Kelowna from May 30-June 1. Source Jen Harrison.
Sports

Bert Bowes student Kane Schreiner competes at Provincial Track and Field Championships

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – On May 30 to June 1, Bert Bowes Middle School sent one student to Kelowna to compete at the Provincial Track and Field Championships.

Top athletes from each Provincial zone competed at this event.

According to Jen Harrison, of Bert Bowes, Kane Schreiner placed 9th in the 800 metre and 11th in the 400 metre.

Harrison says she is proud of Schreiner for his effort this season, making it as a contender with the best of the best.

“I am very proud of Kane. He is running with the best of the best and has worked hard this season, which has paid off in terms of him being a contender with the best.”

