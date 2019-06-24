12.5 C
Lukas Brand was named the 2019 Club Road Champ on the Montney Beatton loop on Sunday.
Blizzard Bicycle Club holds 2019 Club Road Championship on Sunday

Scott Brooks
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The Blizzard Bicycle Club held their 2019 Club Road Championship on Sunday on the Montney Beatton loop.

Overcoming the hills, rain and competition, Lukas Brand became the Club Road Champ coming in first with a time of 1:30:52.

After being left behind on the hills on the second lap, he chased back to the leading duo to beat defending champ Mike Dufresne in the final sprint.

Here are the full results:

50 km – 2 laps:

1. Lukas Brand 1:30:52
2. Mike Dufresne 1:30:53
3. Dawit Feyissa 1:31:18
4. Dan Webster 1: 46:40

1 lap:

1. Richard Wood 58:55
2. Sam Keats 58:56

